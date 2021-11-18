FanCon has moved online! Dress up & take your best photos from the comfort of home! The divisions for this contest are Adult (Ages 13+) Youth Division (ages 12 and under, using a parent or guardian’s social media account) and Group Cosplay (All-ages groups of 2-10 cosplayers with the same theme or fandom.)
Take it from Peter Parker: taking a selfie can be difficult. Check out these tips and capture the perfect cosplay pictures. Submit your cosplay to our FanCon Virtual Cosplay Contest November 29th — December 3rd.
1. Location, location, location. Will being photographed outside help represent the character you’re portraying? Or, will posing in front of a basic white wall enhance the details of your cosplay? Keep it simple, or challenge yourself to snap a pic in your cosplay’s environment.
2. Lighting — position your body towards open, natural lighting so we can crisply see all the work you put into your cosplay. If you’re taking photos outside, try to avoid the middle of the day where the sun is directly above you, casting unflattering, dramatic shadows. We want to see highlights, shadows, and details in all the right places.
3. Research your character for good poses. Your cosplay tells a story, so make sure that your body language helps emphasize your character. A quick internet search of “How To Shoot Awesome Cosplay Photography and Poses” will give you some great ideas. Knowing how your character carries themself will also come across in your pictures if you know them inside and out.
4. Ask a friend or family member to take your photos — test poses beforehand and show them how you want to be photographed. Get some fun music playing so you feel comfortable in front of the camera and have a fun shoot.
5. Take a bunch of photos. Try facing the camera at different angles, sitting down, stepping forward and back for that ‘action’ shot, and trying something new. Sometimes you’ll feel silly in a pose but actually look fantastic on camera.
6. The devil’s in the details. Did you hand-stitch your costume? Work really hard on that makeup? Make sure you get those detail shots (you can submit up to 3 photos).
For more information on our Cosplay Contest 2021, check out our Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/dXKlWwerg, our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/hcmplibrary or our website: www.publiclibrary.org.
Happy Cosplaying friends.
