Madisonville-North Hopkins remain undefeated after beating Hopkins Central 15-0 in a three inning no hitter, but it would be hard not to place some of the blame on mother nature. While Haleigh Perdue managed a perfect game for the Lady Maroons, the Lady Storm’s Keira Bryan gave up seven walks in the first inning as rain fell on the game.
Last night’s weather seemed more appropriate for football than softball, but that didn’t keep the Lady Maroons and Lady Storm off the field. It did however result in the game being moved. After storms on Wednesday night left the field at Hopkins County Central High School unplayable, the game was moved to Lady Maroon Field at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
By the time line-ups were announced prior to the first pitch a light but constant rain had settled over the area and temperatures had dropped to near 40.
After the Lady Storm went three-up-three-down in the top of the first inning, the Lady Maroons started the bottom half with walks by Zoe Davis and Jaycee Noffsinger. Brenna Sherman reach as a water-logged flyball to center got through Amelia Johnson’s grasp, allowing Davis to score. Batting in the clean-up spot, Chloe Young then nailed a three run homerun shot over the left field fence to give Madisonville an early 4-0 lead.
The game continued, even as what had been a steady drizzle turned into a heavy downpour. Five more walks, an error and a passed ball would allow the Lady Maroons to take an 11-0 lead by the end of their first at bat.
After a scoreless second inning and top of the third, Noffsinger would lead off the bottom with her third walk of the game, the eighth in the contest by the Lady Maroons. Two more errors and a passed ball by the Lady Storm would allow Madisonville to extend their lead to 15-0, bringing the game to an end.
Perdue got the win, throwing three perfect innings and striking out six of the nine batters she faced. In taking the loss, Bryan gave up just six hits and five earned runs, but walked eight. The Lady Storm committed four errors in the contest.
Chloe Young led the Lady Maroon offense, going 2-for-2 with a homerun and collecting six RBIs.
The Lady Maroons and Lady Storm will meet again on April 26. That is scheduled to be a home game for Madisonville.
Madisonville will take a few days off before hosting Logan County on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Hopkins Central will travel to Livingston Central tonight at 6 p.m.
1B: Z. Davis, C. Young, P. Patterson, K. Littlepage, K. Seargent
HR: C. Young
RBIs: C. Young (6), Z. Davis (2), P. Patterson, K. Littlepage, K. Seargent
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.