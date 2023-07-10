Tennessee’s ban on so-called “gender-affirming care” for transgender youth can go into effect following a federal appeals court ruling Saturday that temporarily reversed a lower court ruling and the decision could have ramifications on a similar law in Kentucky.
Last month a federal judge in Louisville sided with the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Center for Lesbian Rights by blocking a section of Senate Bill 150 that prohibits healthcare providers from performing so-called “gender-affirming care” procedures on minors.
U.S. District Judge David Hale, who issued the injunction in Louisville a day before the law was to take effect, said the plaintiffs showed “a strong likelihood of success on the merits” of their constitutional challenges.
On Friday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency motion challenging Hale’s decision that halted a portion of Senate Bill 150.
Also last month, a district court judge in Tennessee found the state’s new law banning transgender therapies like hormone blockers and surgeries for transgender youth was unconstitutional because it discriminated on the basis of sex. The judge blocked large parts of the law from taking effect.
On Saturday, however, the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati granted an emergency appeal from Tennessee. In a 2-1 ruling, the majority wrote decisions on emerging policy issues like transgender care are generally better left to legislatures rather than judges.
“Given the high stakes of these nascent policy deliberations — the long-term health of children facing gender dysphoria — sound government usually benefits from more rather than less debate,” wrote Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton.
Kentucky Sen. Max Wise, who sponsored SB 150, said the decision bodes well for Cameron’s appeal.
The published ruling of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals becomes binding law in the states it represents — Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.
“In our mission to protect all Kentucky children, including transgender children, I’m pleased with this morning’s victory in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, which I trust through the motion filed by Attorney General Daniel Cameron will soon lift the stay on SB 150.”
The court has agreed the legislature has an interest in protecting the health and welfare of youth in the commonwealth, Wise said.
“Unlike Governor Andy Beshear, who vetoed SB 150, the court understands the Republican General Assembly is looking after our most vulnerable,” Wise said.
Cameron vowed his office would continue defending the law. “I will do everything in my power to protect Kentucky kids from this radical agenda, and my office will continue to defend this law at every turn.”
Tennessee’s attorney general, Jonathan Skrmetti, praised the ruling, saying the ban can now be fully enforced. “The case is far from over, but this is a big win,” he said in a statement.
The ruling is preliminary and remains in force only until the appeals court conducts a full review of the appeal. Sutton wrote the appeal process will be expedited, with a goal of resolving the case by Sept. 30.
Tennessee is one of at least 20 states across the country that have recently enacted bans or restrictions on so-called gender-affirming care for minors. Federal judges in Indiana and Kentucky have blocked those laws from taking effect, while a judge in Arkansas struck down that state’s law.
Sutton acknowledged that other judges have ruled differently.
“We appreciate their perspectives, and they give us pause,” he wrote. “But they do not eliminate our doubts.”
Judge Amul Thapar joined White’s ruling. A third judge, Helene White, dissented in part and concurred in part.
White ruled she believes the Tennessee law is likely unconstitutional but said she would not have applied her ruling statewide, as the district court did. She said she would have limited her ruling to apply only to the nine plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit and to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where some of the plaintiffs had sought care.
“I fail to see how the state can justify denying access to hormone therapies for treatment of minor Plaintiffs’ gender dysphoria while permitting access to others, especially in light of the district court’s robust factual findings on the benefits of these treatments for transgender youth,” White wrote.
Gillian Branstetter, a spokesperson with the ACLU, said the Sixth Circuit is the first federal circuit to allow a ban on transgender health care for minors to go into effect. The Sixth Circuit covers Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Kentucky.
The ACLU, its Tennessee chapter and two law firms called Saturday’s ruling “beyond disappointing and a heartbreaking development.”
“As we and our clients consider our next steps, we want all the transgender youth of Tennessee to know this fight is far from over and we will continue to challenge this law until it is permanently defeated,” the joint statement said.
