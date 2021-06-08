Robert Larry Brogdon Jr., 60, passed away in peace at his home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
He was born on November 18, 1960 in Memphis, Tenn. and lived most of his life in Calvert City and Madisonville until moving to Port Charlotte, Florida in February 2021. He served in the United States Air Force from August 1978 until January 1983, stationed at Blytheville, AR. He was an E-4 senior airman, security police, guarding the nuclear weapons B-52s and the weapons storage facility. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Sue Brogdon; father, Robert L. Brogdon, Sr.; mother, Ramona Sue Manley; and his brother, Ronnie James.
Survivors include his sons, Robert Larry Brogdon III (Trey) of Slaughters, Rodney Blake (Stephanie) Brogdon of Calvert City; sister, Karen (Steve) Sanders of Port Charlotte, Florida; brothers, Freddie James of Reidland and Eddie James of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and his grandchildren, Robert L. Brogdon, IV (Sonny), Elijah, Qui’ana, Rhi’anon, Milania, Leonidas, Lilly and Darren.
A military honors service performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
