Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Fort Campbell 0: North won their first match at the 2020 wRECK at The Plex tournament in Hopkinsville on Friday with a sweep over Fort Campbell (25-9, 25-7, 25-16). Natalie Collier led the offense with 12 kills.
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Crittenden County 1: Kaitlyn Orange had 15 kills followed by Collier with 14 and Kendrea White with 10 as North took their second match of the tournament in four sets (23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-19). Amya King had 34 assists in the match.
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Christian Fellowship 1: Orange and Collier each had 12 kills as North kicked off Saturday’s tournament session with a win over four sets (25-19, 13-25, 27-25, 25-21).
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Christian County 1: North capped off the weekend tournament at the Hopkinsville Sportsplex with their fifth straight overall win, with the Lady Maroons entering the new week with a 12-2 record. Orange led the way with 15 kills in the four set victory (19-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15) and Collier recorded five aces with her six kills.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 1, University Heights 1: Lillie Carmen found the back of the net on a penalty kick in the final minute of the match to prevent the loss for the Lady Maroons. Kara Franklin made nine saves in net for North in the draw to UHA.
Caldwell County 2, Madisonville North Hopkins 1 (Penalty Kicks): The district matchup had to go down to PK’s on Saturday as North fell to a 3-5-2 record over the weekend. Abigail Center picked up the goal with Raelynn Blanford on the assist for North.
Boys Soccer
University Heights 4, Madisonville North Hopkins 0: The Blazers beat the Maroons for the first time since 2004 in Hopkinsville on Saturday, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Maroons. North gave up three goals in the first half and one in the second with UHA’s Will Bryan scoring all four Blazer goals. North hopes to rebound on Thursday as they host Bardstown at 7:15 p.m. with two more matches remaining in the regular season.
