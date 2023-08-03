Sports Calendar
Aug. 18Hopkins Central football vs Caldwell | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football @ Union County | 7 p.m.
Aug. 25Hopkins Central football @ Fort Campbell | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football vs Caldwell | 7 p.m.
Sept. 1Madisonville football @ Hopkins Central | 7 p.m.
Sept. 8Hopkins Central football @ Crittenden County | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football vs Fort Campbell | 7 p.m.
Sept. 15Hopkins Central football vs Union County | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football @ Marshall County | 7 p.m.
Sept. 22Hopkins Central football @ Webster County | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football vs Graves County | 7 p.m.
Sept. 29Hopkins Central football vs McLean County | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football @ Muhlenberg County | 7 p.m.
Oct. 6Hopkins Central football at Trigg County | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football vs Apollo | 7 p.m.
Oct. 20Hopkins Central football vs Hancock County | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football vs Owensboro | 7 p.m.
Oct. 27Hopkins Central football @ Fulton County | 7 p.m.
Madisonville football @ Murray | 7 p.m.
