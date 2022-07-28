Today at the Fair
Friday, July 29
Admission $15 per person RIDES INCLUDED
Gates open at 5 p.m., rides provided by Drew Exposition start at 5:30 p.m.
10 a.m. BALLARD CENTER — Pet Show sponsored by Calhoun’s Farm & Pet
5 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Meet & Greet with Miss Kentucky
7 p.m. BALLARD CENTER — Miss Pre-Teen Hopkins County Fair Pageant
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Karaoke Contest
7 p.m. MIDWAY — Play ‘N’ Hooky Pedal Tractor Pull (KY Sanctioned Pull)
7 p.m. ARENA — TNT Truck & Tractor Pull
9 p.m. MIDWAY — Mullet Contest
Midnight Rides close
