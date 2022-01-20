HAPPY NEW YEAR! It’s hard to believe that it’s this time of year again. I would like to take a moment and announce that HCMPL is bringing back our annual Build-A-Snowman Contest!
Anyone from preschool ages to adults can make a snowman and enter the contest. (We consider any child who has not competed kindergarten as a preschooler.) Age categories for the contest are set up as: Preschoolers, ages 5-12, ages 13-19, and ages 20+. Our contest rules are: one entry per person. Snowmen can not be made with food of any kind. Entries should not be more than three feet tall and one and a half feet wide. All the work must be original and entirely done by the person entering the contest. And the most important rule of them all: have fun and be creative!
Snowmen entries need to be turned into the library no later than Saturday, February 12, 2022 by 3:30 pm. Judging will be done by the public. Anyone can come into the library the week of February 15th-19th, during library hours, and vote once a day for the snowman they like in each age category. The snowman in each age category with the most votes will be the winner! Winners of the Build-A-Snowman Contest will be announced on Tuesday, Feb.22.
Entry forms can be printed from our Facebook page, picked up at the library, or emailed to you at your request. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to the library!
