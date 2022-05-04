Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Jerri Lee Williams was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Jaylen Drone was charged on Monday with receiving a stolen firearm.
• Jacorion C. Murray was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Rebecca Sue Ipock was charged on Monday with theft by unlawful deception, more than $500 but less than $1,000.
• Dawn M. Broll was charged on Monday with receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• Steven P. Rook was charged on Monday with receiving stolen property over $10,000, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession od drug paraphernalia.
• Shaquon Tyrique Locklear was charged on Monday with assault.
• Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Jacob Dewayne Lear was charged on Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
