Madisonville police chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Frantzy Julme was charged on Sunday with identity theft, giving false identification, possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Nicholas Brito was charged on Friday with no moped license and disregarding a stop sign.
• Justin K. Mullican was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
• Joe Barrientos was charged on Saturday with failure to signal and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Kevin A. Mitchell was charged on Saturday with terroristic threatening.
• Zoe Chambers was charged on Friday with non-payment of court costs, fines or fees.
• William Earl Lanigan was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
• Kevin Edward Ellis was charged on Sunday with possession of meth, failure to maintain insurance and no registration receipt.
• Vicki L. Morgan was charged on Sunday with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Evealynn Elizabeth Dukes was charged with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Felicia Davenport was charged on Sunday with failure to appear.
• Courtney Ward was charged on Monday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), failure to appear and disorderly conduct.
• James Arnold was charged on Monday with impersonating a peace officer.
• Amber S. Upton was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
