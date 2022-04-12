The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
• Michael T. Newsam was charged on Monday for driving on a DUI suspended license.
• Hope Marie Bryant was charged on Monday with trafficking in meth.
• Zachary T. Davis was charged on Monday with contempt of court libel/slander/resistance to order, a probation violation and failure to appear.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
• Roy H. Geary was charged on Friday with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Tiffany R. Wilson was charged on Saturday with failure to appear.
• Aaron S. Rice was charged on Sunday with fleeing/evading police on foot and served bench warrants from Logan and Muhlenberg counties.
• Tana Philips was charged on Monday with public intoxication with a controlled substance and fleeing/evading police on foot.
