Madisonville Police issued the following report on Friday:
• Demarcus A. Williams was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a synthetic drug and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Tracie L. Jefferson was charged with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Shawn E. Bourland was charged with fourth degree assault (domestic violence) with no visible injury and strangulation.
• Kelly A. Stallins was charged with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
• Jacob M. Wagner was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
• Jana L. Bivins was charged with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Alicia Burch was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, menacing and terroristic threatening.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.