“Uniformity is not unity. Silence is not peace.”
I was recommended this book by a friend of a friend, and to be honest, I almost did not pick it up. Even though YA & Fantasy are both my jam, the cover did not call to me. I can’t believe what I almost missed out on. This book is magnificent. There is so much to love and unpack and discuss, I’m not sure where to start. It’s a tale about community, empathy, and the value of diversity. A tale about imperialism, assimilation and cultural erasure, about immigration and the struggle to both honor one’s roots and find oneself. It’s about inherited prejudice and balancing the love for a parent with the disillusionment with their flaws. It’s a story about history erasing the accomplishments of women, denying the intelligence of women or the roles they can play in humanity’s story besides Mother and Daughter. It’s an LGBTQIA positive story, and many examples of platonic physical affection. There is so much love in this book. It is a very emotionally intelligent book. Characters strive to sympathize with each other, to understand one another, to forgive one another, to effect changes in the world that help one another.
Raybearer is a fantasy novel. A beautiful, rich, full world with religions, history, and rituals, poems, magical creatures, and magical transportation. All with nods to African and Asian cultures, celebrating what makes them beautiful. Young people need to hear they’re beautiful. Readers need to see their reflections in what they read.
If my words haven’t convinced you that you need to go read this novel right now, here is a short blurb that might convince you: Tarisai has always longed for the warmth of a family. She was raised in isolation by a mysterious, often absent mother known only as The Lady. The Lady sends her to the capital of the global empire of Aritsar to compete with other children to be chosen as one of the Crown Prince’s Council of 11. If she’s picked, she’ll be joined with the other Council members through the Ray, a bond deeper than blood. That closeness is irresistible to Tarisai, who has always wanted to belong somewhere. But The Lady has other ideas, including a magical wish that Tarisai is compelled to obey: Kill the Crown Prince once she gains his trust. Tarisai won’t stand by and become someone’s pawn—but is she strong enough to choose a different path for herself?
“I only know the world is big, and I am sick of pretending it’s smaller.” Go read this book.
Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko is available through the library’s Libby app as an eBook and an audiobook, and it’s recently released sequel, Redemptor is available as an eBook through Libby. Libby is completely free with a Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Card. For more information about Libby and our other eBook digital resources, stop by the front desk or call 270-825-2680 today.
