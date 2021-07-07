Don’t mind opening the window to throw out the old adage that familiarity breeds contempt. When talking about Tyler Belcher and Riley Harris, just chuck it through the glass.
The two former Marshall County Marshals grew up playing baseball together, were on the same squad together at Southeastern Illinois College, roomed together, and now are spending their summertime playing for the Ohio Valley League’s Madisonville Miners.
And all that togetherness has done nothing but strengthen the bond between the battery mates.
“When I got into varsity pitching, he was my catcher,” Harris recalled. “So every pitch that came out of my hand, he knew what it was going to do, where it was going to go. He knew what I wanted to throw next and that’s always been something for us that we’ve had.
“I don’t shake him off very often and when I do it’s normally a called purpose shake,” he added. “That’s what we’ve had in our back pocket that not a lot of people have. If it’s not something I want, I’ll give it the no. But 97% of the time, he’s right on the money.”
Belcher agreed that their familiarity with each other makes it a bit easier in how they communicate.
“Where I may have to go out with two or three of our other pitchers to change pitch signs if a guy’s on second, with Riley I just tell him, ‘Hey, the guy on second is taking our signs,’ and we’ve already got our system set up that we’ve had for years and years,” Belcher said. “And he’s comfortable with me. If I call a pitch that he doesn’t like, he’s not afraid to shake me off. So that familiarity really keeps the game moving smoothly between us two.”
Madisonville is scheduled to play the Paducah Chiefs at Brooks Stadium on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.), then return back to the region Saturday for a game in Fulton with the Railroaders (7:05 p.m.).
Though both are 20 years old, Harris was a year behind Belcher at Marshall County. Belcher was listed on the Marshals’ 2016-19 varsity roster, while Harris was in that lineup for his sophomore and junior years. He didn’t get to play his senior season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down spring sports.
Despite the year’s difference in school, they were more like peers on the field having a similar mindset. Harris described Belcher as having a “bulldog mentality” and Belcher noted Harris being “a strong-willed person.”
They don’t necessarily butt heads, but rather understand where the other is coming.
Harris recalled pitching in the Marshals’ 2019 district championship game against Calloway County. It came down to the final two outs with a 5-2 lead after he had already thrown 6 2/3 innings. “I thought I was gassed and he walks out to me and says, ‘You’re finishing this game. You don’t have a choice.’ Therefore I finished the game. That’s the kind of bond we have.
“At any point in time, I can tear into him and he can tear into me and it’s just us getting each other better,” Harris added. “We’re not afraid to yell at each other if we need to, and as soon as we step off the field it’s back to being buddies and when we get on the field it’s business time.”
The duo eventually wound up teammates again at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, where they also roomed together and continued to cement their baseball bond using that additional time off the field to break their games down further and even go through pitch-by-pitch sequences against opposing batters.
If there is a slight deviation found between the duo, it could be in the nuances of the game. Like a pitcher staring down a batter, Harris is straightforward and sees baseball as being baseball; a universal sport. Belcher, on the other hand, said he has picked up differences in philosophies from different players and coaches in college and with the Miners to help improve his game at the plate and behind it.
“Not only do I know how I may go about doing something offensively, but by knowing all these different perspectives I can kind of predict what’s going through (the batter’s) head and what’s going through his coach’s head and that helps me call the game behind the plate to know what pitches to not throw this guy in this situation,” Belcher explained.
Belcher has already signed to continue playing baseball at Campbellsville University. Harris, meanwhile, will head back to Southeastern Illinois. So this OVL season may be their last time together as teammates, but who knows? One thing that is certain is the connection they both have to each other and baseball.
“In baseball terminology, we’ve been bulldogs and go out and get things done and walk off like we do every day,” Harris said. “That’s the mentality we’ve had growing up. We’re gonna make mistakes, but that bulldog mentality is always there.”
