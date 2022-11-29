Monday night in Nortonville the South Hopkins Middle School Lady Cats defense was the key to stopping Union County.
The Lady Cats held Union County to six points in the first half for a 27-6 halftime lead . South Middle’s defense stepped up again in the second half holding Union County scoreless for a 36-6 final.
The Lady Cats where led by Braylee Marsh with 11 points, Kenzleigh Harrison with nine, Macy Cotton with six, Riley Richardson with five, Addie Menser with three, and Josie Howard with two.
