University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari made it clear Thursday that he has no intention of falling behind in the college basketball recruiting wars.
The Wildcat program took a big step toward improving its recruiting and player development with that announcement Orlando Antigua is returning to Lexington as an associate coach.
Antigua was part of Calipari’s first UK staff, and he was a central figure in the Wildcats landing the 2010 and 2011 No. 1 recruiting classes, which led to the program’s 2012 national title, its eighth overall and first since 1998.
Antigua was with UK through its 2014 national runner-up season. He was then head coach at South Florida for two-plus seasons before landing at Illinois for four years, where he played a key role in building the Illinois squad that was a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
Without question, UK is counting on Antigua to continue that success, and help is coming with him.
Ronald “Chin” Coleman also left Illinois’ staff in a coaching talent raid that was pretty impressive if you’re looking at things from the Wildcats’ perspective.
Coleman is well known in recruiting and development circles, having been instrumental in the development of Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, one of the country’s best point guards over the last three seasons. Under Coleman’s guidance, Dosunmu raked in dozens of national and conference honors, including USA Today National Player of the Year, Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year and NCAA Consensus All-America First Team honors.
Jai Lucas will remain UK’s other assistant coaching position, and Bruiser Flint will be elevated to associate to the head coach. Both Lucas and Flint are entering their second seasons at Kentucky.
The good news for Big Blue Nation hasn’t been limited to the coaching staff. Calipari has had the Wildcats in the thick of player analysis in the NCAA transfer portal, and the program has landed three transfers in the last three months.
The latest to join the Wildcats is CJ Fredrick, a 6-foot-3 guard who was at Iowa, where he made a combined 83 3-pointers on 178 attempts in his two collegiate seasons, a 46.6% mark.
Fredrick could have a significant impact next season, as he bolsters a backcourt that could use some solid scoring, even if Davion Mintz, who declared for the NBA Draft, elects to return.
All in all, it’s been a big week for the Wildcats, as they try to move past a historically-woeful 2021 season that finished 9-16 with a first-round loss in the SEC Tournament.
UK still needs a point guard, but recruiting analysts believe Calipari and company will land one in the next couple of weeks.
Calipari has worked out of his normal comfort zone since the end of last season. He has tried to not be set in his ways, which helped lead to last season’s slide, as he’s been too reliant on pounding the ball in the low post, and his style has been too restrictive for UK players looking ahead to the more wide open world of the NBA.
He’s taken more to recruiting athletes who play basketball instead of more solid basketball players who are skilled and can shoot.
Those were some major knocks on Calipari that were more magnified because of how bad UK performed last season.
But with the news on both the talent and coaching fronts over the last couple of days, it’s clear that Calipari has orchestrated some sweeping renovations of UK’s basketball program.
And with the additions to the coaching staff, a case could be be made that Antigua, Coleman, Lucas and Calipari might be the most dynamic recruiting staff in America.
That’s a good sign for the future.
