There were no fans there to watch and the outcome didn’t count, but Madison and Shawe got a chance to renew their soccer rivalry with a preseason scrimmage at Madison Junior High School on Wednesday.
The scrimmage was played under normal rules, but with three periods instead of two and coaches were allowed on the field during play.
Madison “won” the game 5-1, but the score in the varsity-only periods was only 2-1 in favor of the Cubs and both coaches came away pleased with the outcome.
“Starting out, we were a little slow. But you tend to have that no matter the season whether it’s a real game or a scrimmage,” Madison coach Kyle Bipes said. “We finally got some things working through the middle and that’s where we’re going have to compete. If we work through the middle and compete, we’re going to be very successful.”
“Overall, we did well. We had some things to learn,” Shawe coach Cameron Willoughby said. “I’ve got a lot of them that are athletic, but they haven’t played a ton of soccer. So, teaching them spacing and the other stuff takes a little time.”
The first 25-minute period was played essentially junior varsity only with Madison scoring three goals. Each team’s varsity players began filtering in late in the first period and played all of the second and most of the third before closing out with penalty kick practice. Madison added two goals in the third period before Shawe broke through late with a marker.
Neither team ran any set plays and Madison especially spent the game working on different combinations. But the one constant throughout for the Cubs was defense.
“Defense is going to carry us just like it did last year,” said Bipes, whose squad won 12 games and reached the regional championship. “We’ve got a lot of experience back there and they’re going to control games. But I think we have a chance to score some goals as well.”
One unusual sight was seeing Henry Grote wearing the red and white of Madison. The junior was Shawe’s leading scorer a year ago but now has transferred to the school down the road. He currently has only limited eligibility and will play on junior varsity but his family is appealing the IHSAA’s ruling.
Another unusual sight — or sound — was the lack of fans. Because of COVID-19 restrictions through the end of the week, no fans were allowed to attend, although a smattering did watch the match from outside the fence.
Willoughby said it was an unusual feeling to not hear the fans from across the field.
“Some of that is nice and some of it is not. You hate it for the parents because they haven’t seen sports in forever,” Willoughby said. “But it also takes a little bit of the pressure off of the kids because you don’t have other students and everybody else yelling at them and you actually get to do more coaching.”
Bipes was frank in his assessment of not having fans around.
“I’m a big fan. I get to hear how mad the players get at me and how mad the players get at the refs. I hear everything,” Bipes said with a smile.
Madison opens the season today when it travels to Corydon. The Cubs then head to Southwestern on Thursday, Aug. 20. Their home opener will be Thursday, Aug. 27 against Jennings County.
Shawe opens the season on Aug. 21 and 22 when it plays in the Panther Cup at Jennings County. The Hilltoppers’ home opener will be Monday, Aug. 24 against South Dearborn.
