When the Lady Maroons take to the court on Tuesday night in Union County, they will have one big piece of the puzzle that was missing during the 2020-21 season. Senior Camryn LaGrange will return to the court after missing al of last season due to a torn ACL.
During her sophomore season, the Lady Maroon’s lone senior averaged 16.2 points per game, putting up 502 points, placing her second on the team in scoring behind Courtney Peyton. That total consisted of 122 from the floor, 51 from three point land and 105 from the charity stripe. She also finished just behind Peyton in rebounds, grabbing 204 boards.
“We’re expecting a good season this year,” head coach Jeff Duvall said. “Without Cam last year, everybody is coming in with good varsity experience and they’re very confident on the floor. When you get someone like her back, it adds to the excitement about the team. We probably won’t have the length that we had with the Peyton twins a couple of years ago, but we’ll be able to get up and down the floor and we got better defensively over the summer. I know they’re going to play hard, they’ve been competing against each other in practice as if they were playing in an actual game.”
But she will be far from alone on the court.
“It’s great to have Cam back and the girls that gained extract year playing with out her have learned to play with her now,” said Duvall. “It’s going really good.”
In her absence last season, Destiny Whitsell and Amari Lovan racked up the playing time, averaging 11.5 and 10.2 points per game. They’ll be joined by Jaycee Nofsinger, a transfer from Muhlenberg County who average 8.5 points per contest last year.
The last time the Lady Maroons met the Bravettes was during what ended up being their season opener on Jan. 18 of this year, with Union County handing Madisonville a 55-28 upset. In addition to LaGrange’s absence, Lovan was also absent from that match-up due to COVID-19 protocols. Whitsell, then an inexperienced freshman, stepped up to lead her squad with 10 points.
“Union is never an easy place to play so we are going to have to go in ready and focused, not let the excitement of the first game get us to high, just go in play hard and have some fun,” said Duvall.
Even after a tough start to the season, the Lady Maroons can’t let up.
“I think we have a tough schedule this year,” Duvall said. “The good thing is that we end the year with a bunch of home games and we host the region tournament. We’ll see how we fare at Lexington when we go for the Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic right before Christmas. There’s a lot of good competition in that tournament.”
Tuesday night’s game will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. in Union County. The Lady Maroons will then host Hopkinsville on Thursday at 7 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.