OVL Standings
NorthTEAMW-L
1. Henderson Flash15-3
2. Dubois Bombers9-8
3. Madisonville Miners9-9
4. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions6-9
5. Owensboro RiverDawgs6-12
6. Louisville Jockeys5-11
South
TEAMW-L
1. Full Count Rhythm11-6
2. Franklin Duelers11-6
3. Fulton Railroaders8-8
4. Hoptown Hoppers8-9
5. Paducah Chiefs5-12
