The Lady Maroons dropped from fifth to ninth in the statewide rankings after going 1-2 in the Owensboro Catholic Classic, but look to get things back on as they head into their final three games of the season.
Madisonville 0, Apollo 9
In the first of their three games on Saturday, the Lady Maroons took on the Apollo E-Gals (12-10) in what turned into an unexpected 9-0 upset.
Apollo score six runs in the second and three in the fifth while allowing just two hits from Madisonville offense, a rarity in a season where the Lady Maroons are averaging 9.6 hits per game.
Sydney Skeen took the loss, allowing nine hits and nine runs through five innings, while striking out three.
Madisonville 1
Greenwood 9
In game two, the Greenwood Lady Gators also manage to stifle the Lady Maroons’ big bats, allowing just four hits through five innings.
Greenwood scored one in the first and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead into the third, where Madisonville found their only run of the game. Mackenzie Stoltz got the RBI on a flyball single to short, send Zoe Davis across the plate to get on the board at 3-1.
The Lady Gators put up six more in the bottom of the fifth to take a 9-1 win.
Madisonville 7
Owensboro Catholic 6
The Lady Maroons ended what had been a difficult day on a high note, defeating the Lady Aces 7-6 despite being outhit 6-5.
Owensboro Catholic took the first lead of the day in the top of the second, putting one run across the plate to go ahead 1-0.
In the bottom of the third, leadoff batter Kennedy Justice hit a single to short. Sydney Skeen then laid down a bunt and reach on a error that tied things up at 1-1. Zoe Davis followed up with a single to score Skeen on the next at bat, putting the Lady Maroons on top 2-1.
The Lady Aces put five runs up in the top of the fourth to regain the lead 6-2 headed into the bottom of the fourth.
With the game and the weekend in the line, head coach Jason Patterson rallied the troops heading into their final at bat. Chloe Young started the inning off with a single to right. Jaycee Noffsinger then sent a single to center. Kaydence Seargent hit a groundball to short, which was mishandled allowing her to reach first while one run went home to make it 6-3. Justice then sent an RBI single to short cutting the Lady Aces’ lead to two. Seargent then scored on an error to pull within one at 6-5. Davis then hit a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game but getting the second out of the inning. A passed ball allowed Skeen to score and give the Lady Maroons the 7-6 win.
Mackenzie Stoltz got win for the Lady Maroons, allowing six hits, six runs, two walks, and three strikeouts over four innings.
TB: K. Justice 2, J. Noffsinger 1, Z. Davis 1, C. Young 1 HBP: S. Skeen SF: Z. Davis SB:K. Seargent, K. Justice
