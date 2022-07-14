The Miners picked up a win against the Henderson Flash on Wednesday, but the big story was an outstanding performance by recently added Eston Snider.
Snider, a native of Franklin Tenn., only recently joined the team, but on Wednesday night he doubled in the second, homered in the fourth, singled in the fifth, and singled in the seventh to lead his new team to a 9-3 victory over Henderson.
Slaide Naturman got the nod to take the mound for the Miners to start the game and quickly got through the first half of the first inning. Madisonville was the first to get on the board off a sacrifice fly by Jackson Owen to score Evan Liddie to take a early lead 1-0.
Henderson would even the score in the second inning after Jeff Huffman hit a double and eventually score off the bat of Adam Euler to make it 1-1. James Basham got a walk to start the bottom of the second and would add to the Miners’ score after Kobe Jones reached first on a error by second baseman Ryan Dos Santos to grab the lead back. Eston Snider then hit a double to centerfield advancing Jones to third. Jones and Snider would score on the next play after Evan Liddie sent a hard ground ball to center to make the score 4-1.
Madisonville held Henderson in the third and fourth inning and added another run thanks to Eston Snider sending a shot over the centerfield wall making the score 5-1. The Miners would hold the Flash in the fifth inning and add four more runs in the bottom of the inning off the bats of Austin Baal. Kobe Jones ground out to second but scored Basham from third base. With the bases clear Snider would then hit a single and score off the bat of Evan Liddie to make the score 9-1.
Henderson would score a run in the sixth off a error to add to their score 9-2 In the top of the seventh Miners pitcher Justin Naylor would come out of the bullpen to relieve Naturman. Naylor would allow Henderson only one more run off a walk in the eighth inning and would hold the flash in the ninth for a final score of 9-3.
Slaide Naturman got the win for the Miners, he went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out 11 and walking zero.
Justin Naylor threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last nine outs to earn the save.
The Miners had a total of 12 hits on the day with Snider having the most with four at four at bats.
The Miners are now 17-17 on the season.
