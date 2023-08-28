Kentucky State Police say a missing 11-month-old Clay County boy, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued early Friday morning, has been returned safely.
The Amber Alert was issued shortly after midnight Friday morning for Legend Gibson of Manchester, who the KSP said was believed to have been taken by his non-custodial parents, Sarah Brumley, 30, and Dustin Gibson, 32, both of Clay County.
Many people may have been awakened by their mobile devices in the middle of the night, as the disappearance caused a statewide Amber Alert to be declared, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Information on the circumstances surrounding the infant’s disappearance, why he was considered endangered and whether Brumley and Gibson face any charges as a result of the incident, have not been released by the KSP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.