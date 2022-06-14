All good things have to end, and following one of the most successful high school and college careers of any softball player in Hopkins County history, former Lady Maroon Kaylee Tow has now played her final game for the University of Alabama.
Tow, the daughter of Brandon and Heather Tow, spent five years with the Crimson Tide thanks to an extra year of COVID eligibility. She graduated earlier this year with two degrees.
She was an integral part of the Lady Maroons’ 2017 run to the KHSAA State title during her senior year, so it came as no surprise when Tow received a scholarship to play at the University of Alabama.
Kaylee made her Crimson Tide debut against South Alabama (Feb. 8, 2019), starting as the designated player, but quickly earning a starting spot in the outfield. As a freshman she had 55 starts.
Throughout her career at Alabama Tow worked hard and stayed focused on and off the field . Just a few weeks ago she earned First Team CoSIDA Softball Academic All-America honors, becoming just the second four-time winner in program history.
Tow said she had no regrets in her career and that she “gave her whole heart to the program.”
During her NCAA career, Tow compiled an impressive list of accolades:
• SEC Freshman of the Week (April 3, 2018)
• All-SEC (First Team 2018
• Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I Freshman of the Year Top-25 Finalist (2018)
• All-South Region First Team 2018
• Three-time NFCA All-American (Second Team 2018-19; Third Team 2021)
• Two-time All-SEC (First Team 2018; Second Team 2021)
• Three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American (2019-21)
• NCAA Elite-90 Award (2019)
• Two-time SEC Player of the Week (Feb. 11, 2019; Feb. 22, 2021)
• 2018 Easton Crimson Classic All-Tournament Team
• Played for US Junior National Team (Summer 2017).
