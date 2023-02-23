Hopkins County Central claimed the 7th District title in a barn burner Thursday night that came down to a game winning shot by Mercy Sutton.
Madisonville controlled the tip and quickly grabbed the lead after Lady Maroon Destiny Whitsell scored a easy layup for a early 2-0. Madisonville went on to outscore the Lady Storm 8-5 in a low scoring first quarter.
In the second period Madisonville kept the pressure, stretching their lead to four, but Central quickly closed the gap. By the five minute mark it was all tied up 10-10. Lady Storm Brooklyn Clark grabbed the first lead for the Lady Storm after she nailing a three to jump out in front 13-10. The Lady Maroons retook the lead at 18-16 to close out the half.
Coming out of the break, the game picked up right where it left off in the first half with both team tossing the lead back and forth. Although the Lady Storm managed to keep it close, the Lady Maroons escaped the quarter with a one point 25-24 lead.
The Lady Maroons controlled most of the quarter with Jaycee Noffsinger going four of six from the charity stripe and Amari Lovan stepping up to lead the charge. With 1:52 left in the game the Lady Maroons had a five point lead over the Lady Storm at 38-33 with Madisonville Jaycee Noffsinger on the line. Noffsinger sank the first of two free throws, but missed the second. Central grabbed the rebound and Brooklyn Clark drove to the basket and scored to get the Lady Storm within three of the Lady Maroons lead. A timeout was immediately called by Lady Maroon Head Coach Jeff Duvall.
Coming out of the time out Madisonville moved the ball up the court and Noffsinger went back to the line for a one-and-one with a chance to stretch the lead out for Madisonville. Noffsinger missed the free throw. The Lady Storm grabbed the board and called a time out with 52 seconds left on the clock.
Coming out of the time out the Lady Storm got the ball to Tyah White, who drew a foul. She went to the line and drilled both shots to pull the Lady Storm within one at 38-37. Holding a one point lead the Lady Maroons drove up the court and Lady Maroon Amari Lovan was fouled by Central’s Mercy Sutton. Lovan missed the free throw and Central grabbed the rebound, but it was immediately tied up. The possession arrow went to Central with just seconds left in the game.
The Lady Storm drove down the court and found Mercy Sutton down low. She got off a shot, putting Central up 39-38. In one last effort for the Lady Maroons, with 6.9 seconds left on the clock, Lovan had the ball but was called for traveling as time expired to give the Lady Storm the championship 39-38.
“ As a team we had all the faith in the world that Mercy could hit that shot” said Lady Storm Brooklyn Clark after the game.
“When I took over this program we won the District Championship my first year and i had a lot of people saying i’d better enjoy it because it won’t happen again” said Lady Storm head Coach Phillip Cotton, “We fought all year and this team never quit and look what we have achieved and now i’ve got my second District title so we must be doing something right”
Amari Lovan and Riley Sword led the Lady Maroons with nine points each, Jaycee Noffsinger and Destiny Whitsell both had eight, and SaNya Carney added four for the Lady Maroons.
Brooklyn Clark led the Lady Storm with 14 points and went five of eight from the stripe. Calajia Mason had nine, Tyah White finished with seven, Emile Jones had five, and Mercy Sutton finished with four points in the game.
The Lady Storm will play Webster County Monday night at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the Region 2 Tournament at Union County High School. Madisonville drew Henderson and will play on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
