Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
• Robert Kyle X Woodring was charged on Thursday with following another vehicle too closely, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving a stolen handgun and possession of marijuana.
• Daniel J. Hanns was charged on Thursday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Matthew D. Foe was charged on Thursday with engaging in organized crime.
• Rebecca D. Hughes was charged on Thursday with unlawful imprisonment and robbery.
• Tracie Jefferson was charged on Thursday with non payment of fines.
