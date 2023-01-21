The Muhlenberg County High School bass fishing program, which has cemented itself as a consistent KHSAA state championship contender each year, is hosting one of its major fundraisers this weekend with a swap meet in Greenville.
More than 50 tables of vendors ill be on hand Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of buying, trading and selling fishing equipment at MCHS’s Felix E. Martin Jr. Hall.
According to Mustangs head coach Cody Napier, the team will also unveil its brand-new, custom-wrapped boat at 10 a.m. followed by Major League Fishing professional angler Bradley Roy speaking at 10:30 a.m.
More than anything, Napier wants to urge anyone interested in fishing to attend.
“We’ve done this a couple of times, and this is an event where we can get the fishing community out,” he said. “For a lot of the younger kids that don’t have a lot of equipment, it’s an opportunity to buy and sell from other people at, maybe, a lot cheaper price — used equipment or new equipment. We just want to get people out in the winter time, and it’s a chance to talk about fishing.
“This is an opportunity for anybody in the area to come down. It’s open to anybody that loves fishing.”
The annual swap meet was cancelled last year because of snow, but Napier said the event is one of the bass fishing program’s best sources of funding for the spring.
“This is one of the ways we raise money,” he said. “We’ll actually be revealing the new team boat that morning, we just got it home last week. We’re excited. We’re one of the first schools in the state of Kentucky to get a brand-new boat. There are some other teams that have used boats, but as far as I know, we’re the first one to get a new one.
“God willing, we’ll have good weather and have this thing and get people out and raise some more money. We’re still having to raise a little bit for the boat, but we’re getting closer.”
Just having a new boat means the world to the Mustangs, Napier added.
“It gives us an opportunity to wrap the boat and make it ours, kind of like on a basketball court or football field with the Mustang logo on it,” he said. “We’ll actually have our own boat instead of me or the other coaches using ours. It’s the school’s and it’s the team’s, and with the latest and greatest technology, we’ll be able to take the kids out in it and teach them to better ourselves and learn about what the fish do.”
And, the hope is that the new boat will help the Mustangs continue improving at a state championship level — something Muhlenberg County couldn’t do without the community’s support.
“It’s been exciting. It’s been something that a lot of people don’t know about, but it seems like year after year, we’ve been blessed and been successful,” Napier added. “Another milestone for us this year was to get that boat. It’s something that the team has wanted from the very beginning, something we’ve been striving to get.
“We’ve been truly blessed with the community to back us and help us raise money. We’ve worked hard for it, the kids have worked hard. We’ve had a lot of adults and volunteers to help, too, and we really appreciate the fishing community backing us. It’s been a huge blessing to help us get where we’re at now.
“It’s not just me, it’s not just kids — it’s everybody coming together. It’s a community effort.”
Admission to the event is $5, with children 10 and younger getting in for free.
