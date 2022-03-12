Here are some signs that you may be a bookworm:
1. You never leave the house without your current read.
2. You could spend hours inside the library.
3. You feel an immediate connection when you see someone reading the same book as you.
4. You are more than pleased to have received books for presents.
5. You try to convert others into bookworms.
If any or all of these apply to you, we should be friends! The definition of a bookworm is a person unusually devoted to reading. Some people have used the term as insults. I’ve heard it all — bookworm, brainiac, nerd, geek. These insults don’t stick, they land and then roll off like water off a duck’s back. I am a bookworm, and proudly so. I am unusually devoted to reading. I love books.
So, what’s wrong with wanting to get lost in good book? Nothing. There’s nothing nerdy about wanting to learn more. I’m not a geek for wanting to read a good fantasy story with villains and heroes and heroines, and neither are you. We are bookworms. Be proud of it. People who judge others for their love of novels just don’t understand what book lovers experience when reading stories. They don’t understand the feeling of wonder and amazement that comes from these pages, the emotional roller coaster the stories set us on. I think there’s something magical about going to the library — almost as magical as the wizarding world of Harry Potter. It fills me with such happiness to step in and see shelves upon shelves of books. There are so many stories just waiting to be discovered. Books are like loyal friends — always ready for the time you decide enough is enough in the real world. You take their hand and skip into a whole other universe with them. Throughout my life, I have managed to get through tough times by disappearing into a book and wading into another character’s story. I envelop myself in the conflicts, love, drama, angst, crazy plot twists and small successes that make up these novels, and I forget my own worries in the real world. I forget about the endless questions, responsibilities, the sometimes anxiety over real life.
Are you a bookworm? Have you visited HCMPL recently? Come into the library and check out our new materials, services, online resources and programs. We love to see friendly faces, and the library is a safe space for all, but most especially bookworms.
