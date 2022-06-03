Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Friday:
Charles Edward Fisher was charged on Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Destiny M. Dugent was charged on Thursday with a probation violation for a technical violation and failure to appear.
Buddy E. Marshall was charged on Thursday with failure to appear.
Brandon Dewayne Marlow was charged on Thursday with possession of meth and possession of marijuana.
