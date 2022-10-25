Webster County’s volleyball season came to an end Monday, as the Lady Trojans dropped their Second Region tournament opener to Madisonville-North Hopkins, 3-0.
WCHS had reached the playoffs as the Sixth District runner-up. They defeated Union County in the first round of the district tourney Thursday, 3-2, then fell in the championship game to Henderson County, 3-0.
Vs. MNHHS
The Lady Trojans faced an uphill battle in their first game of the Second Region playoffs at Henderson County. After facing Henderson County with 25 wins on the season, their draw pitted them against another juggernaut.
The Lady Maroons entered the first round of the tournament with the shared best record in the region at 26-9, identical to host Henderson County. MNHHS had lost just two region tilts to 15 wins.
The first-round match ended in a 3-0 Madisonville victory, with set wins of 25-9, 25-8, 25-10. The Lacy Trojans were forced to focus on defense throughout the contest. Webster tallied 32 total digs on the night, compared to just six kills.
Ella Rakestraw paced the defensive effort with nine digs.
Chloe Soukup led the offense with five kills, adding six digs to the WCHS total.
Josie Gobin and Brynlee Vanover contributed with four digs apiece, while Davi Outlaw and Brooke Burton added three each.
The Lady Maroons finished with 60 digs, 38 kills, and 31 assists.
Digs leaders were Kaitlyn Orange (16), Arian Gregory (15), and Kendrea White (14).
Amya King posted 30 assists for MNHHS, while White registered 16 kills and Orange 11.
Vs. HCHS
The Lady Trojans played Henderson County for the Sixth District championship in Dixon just 30 minutes after a five-set match against Union County. The Lady Colonels used fresh legs to dispatch the host team, 3-0.
HCHS coasted in the first two sets, 25-7 and 25-10, then had to hold off a charging Webster team to claim the final set, 25-18.
The Lady Trojans compiled 23 digs and seven kills in the game.
Kamryn Edens led WCHS with six digs, followed by five from Ella Rakestraw and Brynlee Vanover.
Chloe Soukup posted four kills.
Henderson finished with 38 kills, 10 digs, and 29 assists.
Hadley Wolfe and Keianna Alexander finished with 12 kills apiece. Grace Galbraith had 14 assists while Emmi Kirtley added 13.
Vs. UCHS
Despite taking the first two sets in the Sixth District opener, the Lady Trojans had to play a fifth set against Union County to advance to the title contest.
Webster fought off a pesky Bravettes squad, 25-16, 25-21, to earn the chance at a straight-set victory,
But Union gained an early advantage in the third set and held off the Lady Trojans, 25-23, to force a fourth. The Bravettes pushed the match to a fifth set with a 25-20 set victory.
Webster finally returned to form in the final round, dominating UCHS, 15-5.
It was the Lady Trojans’ best performance of the postseason. They posted double digit digs (42), assists (29), kills (37), and aces (22).
Chloe Soukup led the offense with 14 kills, and added six digs.
Brynlee Vanover compiled 11 kills, and shared the digs lead of nine with Ella Rakestraw.
Kamryn Edens posted a team-high 17 assists. Davi Outlaw tallied 10 assists.
Soukup led with five aces, while Rakestraw, Outlaw, and Brooke Burton had four each.
Brooke Burton, Ella Rakestraw, and Chloe Soukup were named to the All-District Team.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.