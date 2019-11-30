LEXINGTON
It was a couple of hours before tipoff, and several University of Kentucky basketball players were out on the floor at Rupp Arena, putting up extra shots.
Nick Richards was one of those Wildcats.
Jump hook, rebound, back to Richards. Jump hook, rebound, back to Richards.
Richards was doing the work, the stuff most folks don't see, to try and stay on the upward trend he's found for himself.
Other Kentucky guys are catching on.
It's only Thanksgiving weekend, but UK is ahead of schedule in one important area.
The Wildcats are discovering if one guy keeping them afloat is having a game where he's treading water himself, there are others who can row the boat.
Richards and EJ Montgomery put together their best duo performances of their careers in a 69-58 win over UAB on a crowded Friday night at Rupp Arena.
Richards and Montgomery combined for 32 points, 16 each (Richards 7-7 FGs, Montgomery 7-13 FGs), 17 rebounds, and, on the negative side of the ledger, seven fouls, with Richards leading that category at four.
That extra work by UK's big men was essential because the guys inside have to produce for the No. 9 Wildcats to travel far this season.
With Nate Sestina being an unknown when the season started, the focus for big-man production was on Richards and Montgomery.
Sestina was missing in this game with a left wrist fracture, and the Wildcats will be without the 6-foot-9 graduate transfer for as long as a month.
In that context, it was very important for somebody, or a couple of somebodies, to step in and play bigger than they had been.
"It's pretty important for every guy to step up, have a lot of minutes, put up numbers the way we did tonight," said Richards, who has strung together four straight games scoring in double figures and pulling down at least six rebounds in each of those. Richard was one rebound away from a second straight double-double and a third in the last four games.
Also, if they produce, that can cover up for when say, Tyrese Maxey, doesn't have a night where he goes off from deep.
Maxey scored 21 points and made four long-range 3-pointers in UK's 81-56 blowout win over Lamar.
Against UAB, Maxey had a few baskets late, but struggled throughout with what at one time was a 1-for-6 shooting line, to go with four assists and three rebounds.
Clearly, this was not Maxey's game, therefore other guys had to step up.
Another of those, who runs the backcourt next to Maxey, was Ashton Hagans. The sophomore finished with 12 assists, and he closed in on the single-game record held by John Wall (16) before looking to drive more later in the second half.
Hagans has been a major force for UK simply getting the ball to teammates where they can put it in the basket, and what he does on defense makes Hagans one of the best guards in the country.
"We could say there are better point guards in the country, but you got to tell me who you're talking about," UK coach John Calipari said. "When you look at this, the way he guards, the way he disrupts the game, I need to know who is better than him."
Hagans isn't going to argue against that assessment.
"I love it," Hagans said. "I say that, too."
As the point guard, Hagans has plenty of chances to see what his teammates are doing all over the floor.
He's happy with the work Richards and Montgomery have done, and how that work has become production on the court.
"He has been the first one out on the court at practice these past few weeks," Hagans said of Richards. "Getting up some shots."
That's what Richards did before this win over UAB. Montgomery is catching on as well.
When it comes to stepping up to keep UK afloat, Richards and Montgomery might be guys to show the others the way.
