Miss Hopkins County 2023

2023 Miss Hopkins County Madison Bennett was crowned on Tuesday night at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair. Pictured are, from left, 1st runner-up Gracie Herring, Bennett, 2nd runner-up Khloe Cross and Miss Congeniality Krisalyn Littlepage.

 Photo by Hunter Wilcox

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.