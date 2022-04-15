Calloway County (9-4) took an early lead in last night’s 2A sectional game against the Hopkins County Central (1-6) and didn’t let up, bringing the contest to a 17-2 end in four innings on a rain soaked field at Webster County High School in Dixon. It was the Lady Storm first game since Friday, April 1.
The Lady Tigers put up four runs in their opening bat, and then exploded for 11 more in the top of the second to take a commanding 15-0 lead. They added two more in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Storm only managed to score twice in the contest. In the bottom of the second, Brinkley Armstrong hit a fly ball single to right, driving in Mallory Higgins. In their final at bat, Alyssa Blanchard scored on a steal of home.
Keira Bryan takes the loss. She was in the circle for the entire game, allowing 14 hits and 11 earned runs while striking out one.
1B: A. Johnson, M. Higgins, B. Armstrong
BB: A. McCord, M. Higgins
SB: A. McCord, M. Higgins, A. Blanchard (2), A. Johnson
