Dennis Keith Downey, 65, of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
He was born March 25, 1956, in Madisonville to the late Grace Burden Downey and Alvin Downey, Jr. He loved his lake crew, fishing, playing cards, and watching UK Football and Basketball. Dennis was a member of First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Parker Downey; daughters, Christie (Bradley) Puckett of Columbus, IN and Sarah (Sean) Rhew of Knob Noster, MO; son, Andrew (Whitney) Downey of Evans, GA; sisters, Debra Rhew of Frankfort, IN and Annette Downey of Killeen, TX and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with The Rev. Terrence Minor officiating. Burial to be held at a later date.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com
