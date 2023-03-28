Dawson Springs rallied late in their Game against Hopkins County Central on Tuesday night to pull victory from the jaws of defeat, claiming their first win of the season 12-7.
The Panthers have had some bad luck to start the season, with problems with their field forcing the cancelation of the majority of their games so far this year. Before Tuesday night, Dawson had only managed to get one game in.
Brantley Harris started on the mound for Central and quickly got out of the inning keeping the Panthers scoreless in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half, Gaige Brasher singled and then scored on a single by Ian Kinkade. Tristan Schmaltz then sent Kinkade home with a line drive to center to take an early 2-0 lead.
The Panthers got on the board in the top of the second. Bryden Mann led off the inning with a single, then scored on a Central error to make it 2-1.
Central added to their total in the third inning after Gaige Brasher and Ian Kinkade found their way around the bases to stretch the Storms lead to 4-1. Then added two more in the fourth on a triple by senior Jaden Brasher to make it 6-1.
The Panthers scored one in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 6-2, then held the Storm in the bottom half.
Dawson turned things around in the top of the sixth inning. Kolby Crook and Tyler Hale led off the inning with walks, followed by a ground out by Christopher Jones that moved both runners into scoring position. Landon Smiley sent a two run single to center, making it 6-4. Mann and Micah Washburn then walk to load the bases, setting up a two run ground out by Easton Bourland to tie the game at 6-all.
In the top of the seventh the Storm gave up three walks to start the inning. The Panther’s Christopher Jones nailed a shot to left field to empty the bases for Dawson and thanks to a error by Central pitcher T Schmaltz Dawson’s Jones would score to put the Panthers up 9-6 and by the end of the top of the half Dawson Springs had put up a total of six runs to take a 12-6 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Central managed to put up another run in the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough and the Panthers took the comeback win 12-7.
Gage Smiley got the win for the Panthers, he allowed nine hits and six runs over six innings, and struck out seven.
Jones led the way for the Panthers with three hits, while Smiley collected a pair. Hale, Mann, Bourland and Jakob Purdy recorded one each.
Jaden Brasher took the loss for the Storm after coming in on relief for Storm Eli Earl. Central had 11 hits in the game and made five errors.
Kinkaide led the offense for the Storm, going a perfect four-for-four at the plate. Schmaltz had three hits, while J. Brasher had a pair. G. Brasher and Stephen Fowler each had one hit.
The Panthers had nine hits in the game, and made three errors.
Dawson Springs 0 1 0 0 1 4 6 -12
Hopkins Central 2 0 2 2 0 0 1 — 7
