Madisonville-North Hopkins is off to a 13-3 start to the 2022-23 season, one game ahead of where they were 16 games into the 2021-22 season.
While the Maroons lost a game to Henderson County early in the season, their only other losses this year came in Florida during the Panama City Marlin Classic—one to University High School of Fort Lauderdale High School (FL) and the other Lambert High School (GA). Against Kentucky-based teams, Madisonville is 13-1.
The Maroons had a week off to think about their two losses in the Sunshine State, and head coach Jon Newton didn’t let that break go to waste. His Madisonville boys righted the ship this weekend, returning to the court to pick up back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday night.
Madisonville-North 79
Dawson Springs 37
Friday night the Maroons Basketball team traveled to Dawson Spring to take on the Panthers.
Madisonville quickly jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter after Marcus Eaves , Brayden Butler, and Mantae Ratcliff combined to knockdown four triples to start the game.
The Panthers got their offense started in the second quarter from a spark from Jayden Plunkette and Rex Blue knocked down three shots from behind the arc but Madisonville Maroon Brayden Butler had the hot hand and added 11 in quarter points for the Maroons. Madisonville took a 41-21 lead into halftime.
The Panthers fought hard in the second half but in the end the Maroons just proved to be to much for Dawson, taking a 79-37 victory.
Jayden Plunkette led the Panthers with 13 points, Montgomery Johnston had 12, Rex Blue had six Casey Fain had four, and Jaxen Thomas finished with two.
Marcus Eaves led the way for the Maroons with 21 points, Brayden Butler added 19, DeAaron Watkins, Mantae Ratcliff, and Javion Martin all finished with seven points, Danye Frazier, and Davion Cheirs both had four points, Vonte Wilkes and Nyeem Payton had three, Aaron Richardson and Destin Cheirs finished with two points each.
Madisonville-North 69
Greenwood 58
Saturday the Maroons Traveled to Bowling Green to take on Greenwood and claim their 13 win of the season, beating the Gators 69-58.
Coming out of the gate the Maroons quickly found themselves in a dogfight with the Gators. After the smoke cleared, Greenwood outscored the Maroons 8-4 in the first quarter.
The Maroons attempted a rally in the second quarter, adding 21 points to their total, but the Gators clung to a 27-25 lead going into halftime.
Madisonville came out of the locker room with momentum and the Gators seemed to cool off. By the end of the third the Maroons had the lead 46-40. The Maroons Marcus Eaves and Tre Carney spent the majority of the fourth quarter on the free throw line, with the duo hitting 13 of 18 at the stripe to seal the 69-58 win for the Maroons.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 23 hitting 15-20 from the line. DeAaron Watkins has 12, Danye Frazier and Brayden Butler had nine points each, Vonte Wilkes finished with seven, Quintin Rodgers and Tre Carney each finished with four points, Destin Cheirs finished with one point.
