In the continuing summer series of highlighting people being inducted into the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame this week I wanted to honor two of the all-time greats, being Jeremy Clark and Jimmy Young.
JEREMY CLARK
Jeremy Clark was like most great athletes in that he was more than just a one sport athlete. He was a two sport athlete.
In fact if you watch the National Football League draft, you will see almost every first round draft pick was a two sport athlete. In other words most great football players are more than just football players.
Although many people remember Clark for his football career he was also a letterman in track and field. Unfortunately track and field, like many other “Olympic sports” don’t get the crowds or the media attention.
On the football field Clark lettered for Madisonville North Hopkins in 2009 through 2011.
Among the highlights of his football career is his high school statistics that show he had 104 tackles, three fumble recoveries, seven interceptions and six touchdowns.
As a real tribute to his significance on the high school level, he was named First Team All-State his senior year as a defensive back.
After his career at North Hopkins, Clark went on to play at the University of Michigan. He started in 15 games on the defensive side and appeared in 36 games.
He ultimately left Ann Arbor and University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in the College of Literature, Science and Arts.
After his collegiate career, Clark was drafted by the New York Jets in 2017 and played two seasons with the Jets.
He played one season in the XFL for the Seattle Dragons.
Clark is currently playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League.
Current North Athletic Director Brad Faulk was an Assistant Coach when Clark played and summed it up best, “Jeremy was a great player to watch and coach. His competitive nature and talent were easy to see at a young age. It was great to see Jeremy grow into not only an all-state player who would eventually play in the NFL but a great man. Our school and football program are so proud of him.”
JIMMY YOUNG
Jimmy Young was one of those great athletes who did make his mark in track and field.
In 1984 in Young’s junior season he won the shotput at the Regional level and was sixth in the discus. He went on to win the Sectional in the shotput and finished sixth in the State.
In his senior season in 1985 he won the Regional in both the discus and the shotput. At the Sectional level he finished second in both of these events and recorded a personal best of 43 feet 7 inches in the discus.
On the State level in 1985 he finished fourth in the discus and fifth in the shotput.
Coach Chad Lineberry summed it up best, “He was pound for pound the best 185 pound Shot Putter he has ever seen”.
In 1985 he was also given the prestigious award as the Most Valuable Field Events Person for the track team.
After his high school career he continued to be involved in the sport as he was a 2001 and 2002 volunteer coach for the shotput and discus throwers at North Hopkins.
From 2004 through 2008 he was Assistant Coach for the Hopkins Central track team where he was the throwing coach for both the girls and boys track teams.
Today, Young is the owner of Young’s Septic Tank Service in Madisonville.
It is great to see Clark and Young back on the North Hopkins campus. They will be honored as part of the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday evening, September 22, 2023.
