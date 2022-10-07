Sports Calendar
TODAY
Maroon Football at Logan — 7 p.m.
Storm Football vs Calloway — 7 p.m.
Oct. 8
Central XC @ Daviess County Classic in Owensboro
Oct. 14
Maroon Football vs Hopkins Central — 7 p.m.
Oct. 15
Central XC @ King and Queen of the West invitational in Hopkinsville
Oct. 21
Storm Football at Hopkinsville — 7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Maroon Football at Mayfield — 7 p.m.
Storm Football at McLean County — 7 p.m.
