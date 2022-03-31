Hi! My name is Ashley Buchanan, and I am the Adult Programming and Marketing Coordinator at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. I'd like to share with you our Services, Programs and Special Events going on this month. We are celebrating the arrival of Spring by bringing back in-person programming to the library! Keep reading for more information on happenings this month at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
This April we are celebrating National Poetry month. Check out our Poetry display by the front desk and make your masterpiece. On Thursday, April 21st, beginning at 5pm, HCMPL invites you to participate in a Blackout Poetry Program. Blackout poetry is a low pressure, accessible writing exercise that can result in surprisingly meaningful art. So grab a pencil, a marker, and a newspaper and get ready to find a poem of your own not by writing words, but by erasing them. HCMPL will supply program materials.
On Thursday, April 28th, we will our first Family Game Night in two years! I don’t know if you guys are as excited as me, but I am very much looking forward to seeing smiling faces again over some games and puzzles. From 5pm – 6pm, come join us for Game Night to meet people and play some games! We will have plenty of board games, card games and puzzles.
Keep an eye out in the library, or on our social media for more upcoming programs. We will have children’s programming, DnD gaming and Tech programs including Computer Basics and guides on how to use Microsoft Office programs including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Publisher. Also, coming soon – the return of Turn the Page YA Book Club. Don’t let the name fool you! Adults are welcome! Turn the Page is for the young at heart at any age!
This month we excitedly welcome the return of the Silent Auction! Look for our upcoming article featuring the Silent Auction next week!
