Around 9,230 archers from 437 Kentucky schools converged on the Kentucky Expo Center on Friday and today for the 2022 Kentucky Bullseye and IBO/3D NASP️ State Tournaments, including a number from Hopkins County.
The tournament is scheduled to conclude this afternoon and The Messenger will have full coverage of the event in Tuesday’s edition.
All teams and archers who competed are eligible to qualify for the NASP National Tournament, which will be held in May if they meet the following qualifications:
Teams
The following teams are eligible to register for the Eastern/Western National Bullseye Tournament. All rankings and scores are based on your state’s official state NASP® Bullseye tournament.
• 1st place teams in each division (Elementary, Middle, High)
• Elementary Division teams with a team score GREATER THAN 2,499.
• Middle School Division teams with a team score GREATER THAN 2,999.
• High School Division teams with a team score of GREATER THAN 3,099.
Individuals
The following individuals are eligible to register for the Eastern/Western National Bullseye Tournament. All rankings are based on your state’s official state NASP Bullseye tournament.
• Boys and girls that finish in the top 10 in their division (Elementary, Middle, High)
