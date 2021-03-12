For the first time since 2019, spring sports were played in Hopkins County on Thursday with Madisonville North Hopkins taking on Paducah Tilghman in tennis.
The guys debuted their new courts that were built last year where the softball field used to be by the Maroon football stadium as Tilghman took all six of the singles matches.
Tilghman also shutout the girls at the Madisonville Community College courts.
It wouldn’t be spring sports without mother nature getting involved as rain caused the doubles matches to be cut short.
“I feel very confident that we’ll be competitive this year,” North head coach Bryan Fazenbaker said. “Josh Plain played a good match against one of the best players in the state in Davis Lowton. Nathaniel Crick showed some fight in him coming back after being down 7-1. We’ve got some soccer players on the team that once they can figure out how to hit the ball, nobody is going to be able to outrun them.”
Plain got shutout by Lowton 8-0, but the highlight of the singles matches was Crick vs. Tilghman’s Ben LeBuhn. Crick was able to cut LeBuhn’s lead to 8-7, before LeBuhn secured the 9-7 victory.
“We’re feeling really good about the year,” Fazenbaker said. “I’m just glad we got a few singles matches in before the rain came down.”
The Maroons also got to use their new courts that were supposed to be in play last year before COVID-19 hit. The new courts offer lights so matches can start a little later — and in Thursday’s case, illuminate the court when clouds cover up the sun.
“This has been a God-send for us,” Fazenbaker said. “It’s a shame it took a year for us to actually play a match on it but better late than never. It’s all thanks to the school board for funding this.”
The North tennis teams will be back at it on Tuesday when they host Union County.
