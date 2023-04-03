Madisonville-North Hopkins traveled to Alabama over the weekend for one of the south’s premiere softball tournaments, emerging 2-1 after taking on three of state’s toughest softball teams in the Bob Jones Classic.
Madisonville 0 4 0 0 — 4
Etowah 0 0 0 1 -1
In the first game the Lady Maroons faced Etowah (Attalla), AL, knocking off the Lady Blue Devils 4-1.
Mackenzie Stoltz got the nod and threw three scoreless innings for the Lady Maroons, while Madisonville used a four run second inning to catapult themselves to the win.
Kaydence Seargant got things going in the second, reaching on a catcher’s interference call. Addy Prow then reached on a successful punt. Seargent would advance to third and then score on wild pitches, then Prow scored on an error to make it 2-0. Kennedy Justice and Alarryia Jones both walked, setting up a two run single by Jaycee Noffsinger to put the Lady Maroons up 4-0.
The Lady Blue Devils managed to score in the top of the fourth to make it 4-1 but Madisonville held on to take their first win of the tournament.
Stoltz threw the complete game, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out six.
Noffsinger, Prow, Stoltz and Starr Springfield each had one hit. Noffsinger had a pair of RBIs.
2B: Stoltz
Madisonville 4 0 0 1 1 — 6
Brighton 0 0 1 1 0 -2
In game two the Lady Maroons struck early, taking a 4-0 lead early over Brighton (TN) and holding on to claim a 6-2 win.
Stoltz was back in the circle for the Lady Maroons, sitting down two of the first four batters to keep the Lady Cardinals scoreless in the first.
In the bottom half, lead-off batter Zoe Davis reached on an error, but was caught trying to steal second. Noffsinger singled from the second spot, setting up a two run homer by Brenna Sherman. Senior Chloe Young singling to left field and then Stoltz sent a shot over the left field fence to make it 4-0.
After a scoreless second inning, Brighton attempted to battle back in the third and fourth, scoring one run in each inning to close to 4-2.
But the Lady Maroons proved to be too much for Brighton. After added runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, Madisonville held on to take a 6-2 victory over the Lady Cardinals.
Stoltz got her second win of the tournament, allowing only three hits and two runs while striking out eight over five innings.
Sherman and Young each had two hits in the game, while Noffsinger, Stoltz and Prow had one hit each. Stolz and Sherman both had two RBIs. Young and Seargent both had one RBI.
2B; Sherman, Young
3B: Prow
HR: Sherman, Stoltz
Madisonville 0 1 2 1 0 — 4
Boyd 3 0 0 0 13 — 16
After leading midway through their final game of the Bob Jones Classic, Madisonville fell to Boyd Buchanan High School after the Lady Bucs exploded for a 13 run fifth inning.
Sydney Skeen took the circle for the Lady Maroons to start the game and struggled early. Boyd had a 3-0 lead after holding the Lady Maroons scoreless in the first inning.
The Lady Maroons added one run in the second and two in the third to tie the game at 3-all.
In the bottom of the fourth inning Prow walked and then scored on a pop fly by Sydney Skeen to put Madisonville ahead 4-3.
The Lady Bucs, however, had something up their sleeve and exploded for 13 runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 16-4. hTe Lady Maroons failed to score in the bottom half, getting run-ruled to bring the game to an end.
Sydney Skeen took the loss for the Lady Maroons she went four and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and nine run. Chloe Young, Addy Prow, Jaycee Noffsinger, Zoe Davis, and Brenna Sherman all had one hit in the game.
Addy Prow had the teams only homerun in the game.
3B: Sherman
HR: Prow
The Lady Maroons are scheduled to travel to Princeton to face Caldwell County tonight at 5:30 p.m. They will then head to Elizabethtown on Saturday for the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic.
