The Lady Maroons put the wraps on a 22-5 regular season at home last night, hosting the Apollo High School Lady E-Gals, who end their season at 13-15. Madisonville brought their season to an end with a 62-35 win to head into the post season riding a nine game winning streak.
Madisonville took an early 6-2 lead in the first period, but never quite managed to pull away from Apollo during the first eight minutes of play. The Lady Maroons extended their lead to 13-8 by the end of the period.
The Lady Maroons scored eight unanswered to start the second period, jumping out to a 21-8 lead. Madisonville outscored Apollo 12-4 in the quarter to head to the break leading 25-12.
Returning from the locker room, the Lady Maroons remained in complete control, outpacing the E-Gals 16-4 to start the half. In all Madisonville would outscore Apollo 20-10 in the period to head into the final eight with a 45-22 lead.
With the starters pulled for most of the fourth quarter, the Lady Maroons went out to outscore the E-Gals 17-13 to grab a 62-35 during their final game of the regular season.
Amari Lovan led Madisonville’s offense with 16 on the night.
Senior Camryn LaGrange was honored post game for having scored 1,679 points in her career, despite missing her junior season due to an injury.
The Lady Maroons will open the 7th District Tournament on Monday against Dawson Springs. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The Lady Panthers are 9-17 this season.
Madisonville 13-25-45 -62
Apollo 8-12-22-35
North scoring: Lovan 16, LaGrange 15, Whitsell 9, Hallum 6, Noffsinger 6, Parrish 3, Johnson 2
