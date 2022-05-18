Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan announced the following activities on Wednesday:
Samuel C. Holeman was charged on Tuesday with trafficking in meth, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana, failure to wear a seat belt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Colton Donald Miller was charged on Tuesday with trafficking in meth, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
