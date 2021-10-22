Warning, you are about to see a little bit of a reader rant.
I finished a popular thriller that was billed as “this summer’s Gone Girl” — and discovered the mixed bag of reviews that accompanied it. Fine, not everyone likes the same things. That is 100% okay. But the vitriol and anger and judgement and ‘waste’ comments and reviews were enough to make me sad. Reviews from self-proclaimed bookworms, passionate about reading, who love nothing more than to curl up with a book. That just struck my irritation button.
I didn’t love this book and I didn’t hate it either. But the people who are angry and feel they wasted their time (and/or mental effort) on a book they didn’t like—but then why spend the time in the first place? If you’re not enjoying a book, stop reading it. In my opinion, life is too short to read books that make you unhappy. My steadfast motto is, “Read what you like.”
Not liking the ending, or feeling letdown because there’s a cliffhanger, or a character you’ve grown to adore gets killed, or a couple implodes, or any scenario where the payoff is irritatingly altered from the path the author’s put you on, etc — those are all reasons to feel a bit put out, of course. But honestly, spending time and energy being negative towards someone who loved a book you didn’t is the actual waste of time.
We all have different tastes. Can you imagine how boring, bland and dull the world would be if we didn’t? If everyone, everywhere thought that Stephen King’s genius surpasses John Green’s? Or that Agatha Christie is inferior to JK Rowling? Or that James Patterson needs to write more, and Michael Connelly less? You get the idea, I hope. None of these opinions are mine, just things I have read in a variety of comments over the years.
I just think we should all read what we like. For those of us engaged in reading and interacting with other readers, we’re better than the negativity. So, like a book or don’t, write a review or not, but at the end of the day, remember: you chose. You went on the author’s path willingly and if you followed it all the way to the end, that’s on you. If you liked the journey and final destination, so much the better.
No one can waste your reading time but you. Read what you like. Enjoy the journey, folks.
