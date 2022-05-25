Madisonville-North Hopkins will be sending a pair of runners to the state track and field competition after they each medaled in two races during Tuesday’s Region 1 Class 3A Championship at Apollo High School in Louisville.

Jo Alexander claimed the top spot in the Girls 3,200m Run, finishing in 12:08.12, and followed up with a second place finish in the Girls 1,600m, crossing the line in 5:25.20.

Drew Burden was second in the Boys 1,600m, finishing in 4:29.74 and in the Boys 3,200m, where he finished in 9:55.61.

The overall results for the Maroons from the regional meet were:

Girls 100m

8. Myla Hughes

15. Shacarri Norman

Boys 100m

6. Trevin Smith

9. Brayden Smith

Girls 100m Hurdles

10. Mia Diaz

11. Brianna Harris

Boys 110m Hurdles

10. Nate Hodges

Girls 200m

18. Kinsey Yates

19. Brianna Harris

Boys 200m

19. Isaac Massamore

20. Nate Hodges

Boys 300m hurdles

14. Brayden Reeder

Girls 300m Hurdles

10. Ella Knight

16. Kaitlyn Orange

Boys 400m

11. Christian Hughes

19. Nicholas Tooley

Boys 800m

9. Maddox Knight

10. Gavin Beard

Girls 800m

12. Laci Ray

17. Emily Strahl

Girls 1,600m

2. Joy Alexander

8. Laci Ray

Boys 1,600m

2. Drew Burden

6. Maddox Knight

Girls 3,200m

1. Joy Alexander

5. Katie Hillette

Boys 3,200m

2. Drew Burden

3. Lucas Offutt

Boys Discus

5. Garrett Poole

14. Michael Bailey

Girls Discus

15. Myla Hughes

18. Nyssa Poustka

Boys High Jump

6. Christian Hughes

13. Louis Ampry

Boys Long Jump

15. Isaac Massamore

17. Kirk LaGrange

Girls Long Jump

15. Nyssa Poustka

Girls Shot Put

17. Myla Hughes

Boys Shot Put

13. Garrett Poole

17. Skylar Minton

Boys Triple Jump

14. Desmone Ardizzone

16. Bentley Duncan

Girls 4x100 Relay

7. Madisonville

Boys 4x100 Relay

5. Madisonville

Girls 4x200 Relay

9. Madisonville

Boys 4x200 Relay

6. Madisonville

Girls 4x400 Relay

10. Madisonville

Boys 4x400 Relay

8. Madisonville

Girls 4x800 Relay

7. Madisonville

Boys 4x800 Relay

8. Madisonville

