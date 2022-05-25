Madisonville-North Hopkins will be sending a pair of runners to the state track and field competition after they each medaled in two races during Tuesday’s Region 1 Class 3A Championship at Apollo High School in Louisville.
Jo Alexander claimed the top spot in the Girls 3,200m Run, finishing in 12:08.12, and followed up with a second place finish in the Girls 1,600m, crossing the line in 5:25.20.
Drew Burden was second in the Boys 1,600m, finishing in 4:29.74 and in the Boys 3,200m, where he finished in 9:55.61.
The overall results for the Maroons from the regional meet were:
Girls 100m
8. Myla Hughes
15. Shacarri Norman
Boys 100m
6. Trevin Smith
9. Brayden Smith
Girls 100m Hurdles
10. Mia Diaz
11. Brianna Harris
Boys 110m Hurdles
10. Nate Hodges
Girls 200m
18. Kinsey Yates
19. Brianna Harris
Boys 200m
19. Isaac Massamore
20. Nate Hodges
Boys 300m hurdles
14. Brayden Reeder
Girls 300m Hurdles
10. Ella Knight
16. Kaitlyn Orange
Boys 400m
11. Christian Hughes
19. Nicholas Tooley
Boys 800m
9. Maddox Knight
10. Gavin Beard
Girls 800m
12. Laci Ray
17. Emily Strahl
Girls 1,600m
2. Joy Alexander
8. Laci Ray
Boys 1,600m
2. Drew Burden
6. Maddox Knight
Girls 3,200m
1. Joy Alexander
5. Katie Hillette
Boys 3,200m
2. Drew Burden
3. Lucas Offutt
Boys Discus
5. Garrett Poole
14. Michael Bailey
Girls Discus
15. Myla Hughes
18. Nyssa Poustka
Boys High Jump
6. Christian Hughes
13. Louis Ampry
Boys Long Jump
15. Isaac Massamore
17. Kirk LaGrange
Girls Long Jump
15. Nyssa Poustka
Girls Shot Put
17. Myla Hughes
Boys Shot Put
13. Garrett Poole
17. Skylar Minton
Boys Triple Jump
14. Desmone Ardizzone
16. Bentley Duncan
Girls 4x100 Relay
7. Madisonville
Boys 4x100 Relay
5. Madisonville
Girls 4x200 Relay
9. Madisonville
Boys 4x200 Relay
6. Madisonville
Girls 4x400 Relay
10. Madisonville
Boys 4x400 Relay
8. Madisonville
Girls 4x800 Relay
7. Madisonville
Boys 4x800 Relay
8. Madisonville
