FRANKFORT — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray announced Friday that he has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry.
While places like Texas and Tennessee have seen an end to the wintry conditions, the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the National Weather Service, says that is not the case to the north and east, as a strong arctic front and associated gusty winds will produce better wind chiil readings as low as -50 (F) or colder, from the upper Midwest to the Northeast.
“Cold high pressure over the Upper Mississippi Valley will move eastward to the Mid-Atlantic by Saturday and off the East Coast by Sunday,” the WPC said in their Friday outlook. “The associated cold air will produce temperatures 15 to 35 degrees below average over parts of the Upper Mississippi Valley, Great Lakes, and the Northeast through Sunday. Therefore, wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are posted from the Dakotas eastward to New England.”
Gray noted the system is resulting in supply chain issues. “Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply of livestock feed, particularly poultry feed, and live poultry for processing. This order is to help resolve those distribution and delivery problems.”
The order, which is effective immediately, temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops, if they are transporting feed and live poultry.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab, if operating under the authority of the official order.
You can view and download a copy of the order by going to: https://drive.ky.gov/Docs/OFFICIAL-ORDER-113143.pdf.
The Transportation Cabinet’s order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. EST on March 2, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.