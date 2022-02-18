While COVID has impacted elementary, middle and high school archery, the sport is making a rebound for visitors coming to town to use the West Kentucky Archery Complex.
The Kentucky Department of Tourism defines a tourist as anyone who visits your community from outside of your geographic boundary. These visitors are by definition a tourist.
Although we are not quite back to pre-COVID participation, our community is really starting to see a rebound of people spending a night in our local hotels to use the Archery facility.
The Archery facility on Grapevine Road in Madisonville is truly a gem of Kentucky.
The Archery Complex serves two primary groups. The first group is students in the local schools.
We are fortunate to have teams at many elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. These schools have tournaments and you will see the facility occupied during week nights for practice and on weekends for different competitions.
Although COVID has stopped some of the practices and some of the competitions as we work our way out of COVID look for those events to return.
The second group that uses our facility are what as I refer to as “tourists.”
We have hosted many events in our community but one of the most recent ones was the Mid-South Conference Archery Regional Tournament.
This was hosted January 21 through the 23rd and included archery teams from colleges such as the University of Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson, Campbellsville, Kentucky Christian, Union College and Georgetown.
COVID did have an impact as some teams were not able to come including Bethel University and the University of Pikeville.
Trish Noel, Executive Director of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, did a survey of those teams that did participate.
Noel noted “we found that there were at least a minimum of 134 hotel rooms just from the teams alone. This does not include any fans that came to support those teams.”
Noel’s survey also included restaurants that each tourist used while they were visiting our community.
Among the local restaurants that these archers listed included Oasis, Brothers BBQ, Subway, Papa Johns, County Cupboard, Acapulco, McDonald’s, Fazoil’s, China Buffet, Applebee’s, Domino’s, Nueve, and Dairy Queen.
Not only are we a hub for colleges and university archers, we have actually rented out the facility to other groups who bring archers to town. The USA Archery Indoor Nationals was held on January 14 and 15 of this year. It was hosted by Music City Archery out of Nashville, Tennessee.
You may as yourself why would a group out of Nashville, Tennessee want to rent out our facility? The answer is very simple in that the Nashville Metropolitan area does not have a facility of the quality we have for archery.
The group out of Nashville hosted 200 shooters from seven states. They have already indicated they would like to host other events in 2023.
There are many other events coming up in our community where you may see people from out of town using our facility. Steve Rienstra is leading a group hosting a 3D outdoor archery event on April 9 and 10 in our community.
The Kentucky Archery Association likewise will be hosting an outdoor event on the weekend of June 25, 2022 for adults and youth.
It is great to see these out-of-town visitors come to use our facility. Quite candidly having out of town guests help pay for the facility so that the local students can use the facility for their competitions and practices.
The West Kentucky Archery Complex has now reached out to third group to use the facility. There will now be open range practice on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. in the months of February and March.
The cost for this open range practice is $10.00 per shooter and unlike the school teams you do not have to be a member of the team and any adults and youth are welcome to just come and use the facility.
Noel recently worked one of these open practices and came away with a great story noting: “I had a father indicate that he had brought his daughter almost two hours from Hancock County to the open shooting. The girl was an archer and her favorite place to go and shoot was here in Hopkins County.”
I realize that many of you are not archery people and will never use the facility. However, like many other venues in our community it is a facility we need to take pride in and support even if you are not one of those people using it.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.