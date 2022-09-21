Tuesday night the Maroons Soccer team bounced back on Webster in a lopsided 11-1 win.
Maverick Peyton led the Maroons with three goals, Sam Dodds had two goals and one assist , Ivan Juarez finished with two goal and one assist, Terry Logan and Dru Lile both finished with one goal apiece.
Teammates Eli Redpath and Potential All-American JJ Brown both finished with one goal and two assist in the win for the Maroons.
Madisonville-North Hopkins Ryerson Brower, Noah Mays, Benjamin Schneider all finished with one assist and Nelson Menjivar-Villalobos had two assist in the game.
With the win the Maroons are now 11-5 in the season.
