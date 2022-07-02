Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

TODAY

Miners @ Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.

July 3

Miners @ Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.

July 5

Miners vs Fulton Railroaders — 6:30 p.m.

July 8

Miners vs Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.

July 9

Madisonville Country Club’s Third Annual Doubles Couples Scramble

July 10

Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6 p.m.

July 11

Miners vs Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.

July 13

Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.

July 14

Miners vs Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.

July 15

Miners at Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.

July 16

Miners vs. Franklin Duelers — 6:30 p.m.

July 17

Miners vs Muhlenberg County Stallions — 6 p.m.

July 18

Miners vs Dubois County Bombers — 6:30 p.m.

July 19

Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.

