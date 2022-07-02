Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
Miners @ Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.
July 3
Miners @ Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.
July 5
Miners vs Fulton Railroaders — 6:30 p.m.
July 8
Miners vs Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.
July 9
Madisonville Country Club’s Third Annual Doubles Couples Scramble
July 10
Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6 p.m.
July 11
Miners vs Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.
July 13
Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.
July 14
Miners vs Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.
July 15
Miners at Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.
July 16
Miners vs. Franklin Duelers — 6:30 p.m.
July 17
Miners vs Muhlenberg County Stallions — 6 p.m.
July 18
Miners vs Dubois County Bombers — 6:30 p.m.
July 19
Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.
