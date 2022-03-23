The Lady Maroons faired reasonably well in the very first KSCA Coaches’ Poll of the young 2022 season, coming in ranked 22 in the state.
The Lady Maroons are off to a hot start, taking out Lyon County, Apollo and Livingston County in their first three outings.
Three members of the Madisonville team have spent time in the circle so far this season. Hayleigh Perdue has pitched 7.1 innings so far this season. She has allowed just three hits and struck out three while holding a 0.00 ERA. Mackenzie Stolz has gone for 5.0 innings while maintaining a 0.00 ERA. She has alloed four hits and struck out nine. Paige Patterson has spent 5.2 innings in the circle, amassing a 2.47 ERA. She has allowed eight hits while striking out six.
Three Lady Maroons are tied for the team’s highest batting average.
Paige Patterson, Amber Osborne and Kennedy Justice are each averaging .566 after three games. Osborne has two homeruns while Patterson has one.
Brenna Sherman, who is averaging .500 on the season is tied with Osborne with a team high seven RBIs.
The Lady Maroons will face some of their toughest competition so far this year on Friday when they welcome Owensboro Catholic (3-1) to Madisonville. The Lady Aces are currently ranked 24th in the state.
Madisonville’s first match-up against a top 10 team will come on April 11 when they visit sixth place Henderson County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.